Business Resource Centre – Ada signs up as a Fidelity Bank agent

Business News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: The Business Resource Centre

The Business Resource Centre (BRC) Ada office has signed up as an Agent for Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. in the Ada East & West Districts within the Greater Accra Region to support and offer world-class banking experiences to its customers in and around these districts. The Fidelity Bank Agency services offered by the BRC- Ada will also afford residents and businesses in and around Sogakope and its environs to also be a part of this experience.



As a Fidelity Bank Agent, customers who visit BRC-Ada will be able to perform transactions such as Interbank deposit - account option, bill payment - DSTV (account and cash options), bill payment - ECG (account and cash options), account to wallet transfers (all networks) cash to wallet (all networks) and wallet to cash (all networks).



On this laudable journey embarked upon by the BRC, the General Manager, Mr Kweku Hammond, opined that after a careful survey of these districts, there was the need for the presence of an Agency that will afford to service the Micro, Small & Medium Scale businesses. He also explained that the reason why BRC has 37 locations throughout the country is to provide a one-stop enterprise support centre at the district level designed to provide a broad range of Business Development Services (BDS) to potential and existing entrepreneurs and enterprises. He further stated that the move is in line with its mandate to operate as a financial and investments facilitation hub and business information repository for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



He further explained that the BRCs have been established as part of the Industrial Transformation Agenda of the Government and being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) with funding from IFAD & AfDB.



This he believed would afford and position the MSME’s to fully benefit from AfCTA.



Commenting on the initiative, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, Dr David Okyere welcomed the decision by BRC-Ada to join the Fidelity Agency Banking network. He also disclosed that “BRC joins a vast network of Fidelity Bank Agents who are providing exceptional banking services to the under-banked and unbanked across the length and breadth of the country.”



Dr Okyere added that Fidelity Bank will work tirelessly to ensure that every qualified Ghanaian has access to financial services to promote improved livelihoods and financial independence.