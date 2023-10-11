Business Process Outsourcing has great potential to boost ICT sector – Free Zones CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr. has highlighted on the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) under the ICT sub-sector as one with great potential.



According to him, the sector when well harnessed, can unearth young and vibrant talents and improve upon the literacy rate of the average Ghanaian.



He noted the Ghanaian educational systems and institutions which have seen several reforms over the years towards improving skills and reiterated government's commitment to the development of ICT infrastructure.



Speaking at the 10th Africa Investment Conference (AFSIC) held in London-UK, the Free Zones CEO said, “Ghana’s strategic location amongst others are reasons that make investment in the ICT sector lucrative.”



He further touted Ghana as the best investment destination in Africa with a stable and conducive environment for doing business.



Ambassador Oquaye Jnr. also made a case for African business leaders to collaborate in ensuring opportunities and focused investment meetings can be held among the most important African investors.



The Africa Investment Conference (AFSIC) is touted to be the largest annual Africa investment conference taking place outside Africa. The event which is in its 10th year, is taking place from the 9th-10th October 2023 in London, UK.



AFSIC provides the enabling platform to interface with Africa’s top investors and for the most dynamic CEOs to break deals and form joint ventures.



Ghana was represented by officials of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), and the UK-Ghana Business Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), which collaborated to organise the Ghana Investment Summit and also mounted an exhibition stand to showcase investment opportunities with the purpose of having face-to-face interactions with potential investors.



Free Zones CEO, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr. joined other panelists to discuss some of the key sectors that have flourished within the Ghana Free Zones.



Other speakers during the forum were, Edward B. Ashong-Lartey, Director, Investor Services at GIPC, and Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng CEO of MIIF.



The event was moderated by Ms. Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director, UKGCC.



MA/NOQ