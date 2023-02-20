Business Moments: This real estate company is providing quality, comfortable housing in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

"I remember an architect in Dubai actually telling me, 'once you start being a developer, you will never stop' and that stuck," these were the words of the Chief Executive Officer of The Greens Estate, Kiran Daswani.



Speaking to Naa Oyoe Quartey on Business Moments, the CEO noted that starting a real estate company was not part of her plans when she acquired a land property in 2017 in one of the bustling cities in the Greater Accra Region.



But upon consultations with some friends and partners in the sector, Daswani bought into the idea of starting The Greens Estate.



"Real estate is tangible and it's a real asset you can actually see," she said.



She took pride in the unique layout, paintings, and designs of the structures stating that she worked with the best team to come up with these distinctive features.



For Kiran Daswani, The Greens Estate sought to prioritize a serene, and eco-friendly community for Ghanaians and the diaspora.



Located in Tema Community 25, Accra, The Greens Estate is a gated residential space. It includes a playground for children, a gym, a poolside, a bar, and top-notch security for residents.



Business Moments took a tour of the developments with Project Manager, Prince Nyarko, which contain bespoke one to five-bedroom houses home to many families who are delighted to live in Accra and its environs.



Watch the interview below:







