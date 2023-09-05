Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.65, GH¢11.02 on BoG interbank as of September 5

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 5, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0152 and a selling price of 11.0262.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.40 and sold at a rate of 11.65.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.9001 and a selling price of 13.9151.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.8875 and a selling price of 11.8993.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.20 and sold at a rate of 12.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5788 and a selling price of 0.5791.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.35 and sold at a rate of 0.95.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.6380 and a selling price of 70.7260.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 55.1679 and a selling price of 55.2222.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 16.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards