Bui Power Authority acquires land in Tamale, Bolga, Buipe, other areas for solar generation - CEO

As part of plans to become the leader in renewable energy, the Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has noted that lands have been acquired at Tamale, Bolgatanga, Buipe, Sawla and others in the Northern region for solar power generation.



He stated categorically that these lands acquired were located at strategic points close to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substations.



Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi while speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante said BPA plans to achieve net zero emissions in due course.



He said, “Ours is to make sure that we become the leaders in renewable, meaning that we should, as much as possible, do more renewable projects than any other organization in this country.”



“So as I speak to you, we have the 55 megawatts here. We started 50 megawatts solar in Yendi...and then we've acquired lands in Tamale, Buipe, Sawla, Bolgatanga, I mean, lands that are in strategic positions where you have GRIDCo substations so that we can build more solar plants as we go along and we hope that by the year 2030s we'll be able to do much more than what we have now,” he added.



The Bui Power Authority CEO further said the 50 megawatt land-based solar and 5MW on water makes the Authority the leader in renewables in the African sub-region.



While touting their achievements, he stated that the solar project was the largest recorded in West Africa.



