Bui Cashew Limited to employ 250 people - Eric Acheampong

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

High unemployment in the country remains one of the major challenges of government.



As some youth have ventured into entrepreneurship, a way to alleviate poverty, others are still in search of jobs from both the public and private sectors.



The people of Banda in the Bono region can heave a sigh of relief as the establishment of the Bui Cashew Limited is set to employ 250 people.



This was made known by the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong, on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV.



He, however, noted that 25 people were currently employed and working on the sorting out of cashew seeds.



Eric Opoku Acheampong stated that providing jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Bui was in line with BPA’s vision.



Talking of job creation, he said, “That’s the main intent for the investment we are bringing…the plant itself at full operation will be able to employ about 250 people. So far, 25 people are working in term of the seeds that we have gotten from the local people…”



