Budget-friendly interior decor ideas you can explore this Christmas

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Decorating your space and making your house feel like home, both to you, your family, or your friends may seem like a daunting task but actually, it may not.



Many-a-times there is the perception that interior décor is expensive, a statement that can be either true or false, depending on where you sit and how you look at it.



First of all, every individual has a taste, and depending on that taste, they may decide to go for a décor method that highlights that.



However, there are some general rules and principles that must be applied to achieve a perfect look. This article seeks to highlight a few ideas that can be employed on a low budget.



In that light, it is also important to note that achieving a classy look does not mean it should be expensive.



Here are 7 tips to follow.



1. Carefully take note of the size of your space



The size of your space, i.e., home, office, shop, etc is a very important tip to note because space plays a major role in what décor pieces and furniture you can choose.







2. Ensure your space has enough light



Lighting plays a fundamental role in every space that you find yourself in. How bright or dim, a place is can be very crucial to its ability to look beautiful.



Poor lighting can affect the beauty of your space, no matter how expensive your décor is. Investing in lighting does not mean one should break the bank to buy chandeliers and other fancy lights. Getting a stylish light bulb or an inbuilt light can help save some coins.



Also, you must ensure that the lights are placed in places where the brightness can get to almost every part of the room.



3. Using mirrors



Mirrors are able to multiply light in your room and apartment while giving the items a duplicated view. Mirrors make your room sparkle and make your space look great.







4. Choosing a theme



Choosing a theme and ensuring that it runs through in your home or space will give off a cool and classy vibe when all is set and done. Some people love one colour type of theme while others prefer to blend colours. Now, the colours you choose may not be a problem, it will only be a problem if they are not arranged in a certain sequence.







5. Don’t overcrowd your space



As much as it depends on you, make a conscious effort to hide small pieces of items, such as hairbrushes, combs, plates and bowls, cutlery, worn clothes, etc. Leaving these items unattended can make your space look clumsy, no matter how expensive your décor is.







6. Paint regularly/Take good care of your walls



It may be quite inconvenient and difficult to paint your space regularly, therefore, it is important to take good care of your walls and protect them from hands, cobwebs, and foreign agents. Dirty walls defeat the whole purpose of a good-looking space.



7. After all these are done, just go easy, you don’t have to do much. You don’t have to spend so much. Buy only the essential items you may need and keep it simple and classy.



SSD/WA