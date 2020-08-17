Business News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Laud Business

Budget for IGFs appropriately – Finance Ministry to MMDAs

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister Ghana

The Finance Ministry has said, Internally Generated Funds (IGFs) and Development Partner (DP) Funds of all the Ministers and District Chief Executives to ensure that their Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should be appropriately budgeted for, as failure to budget for such funds, will result in the inability to utilize them during budget implementation.



The Ministry is expected to organise budget Hearings for MDAs as the 2021-2024 fiscal year is being prepared and further called on them to adhere to the timelines communicated.

“Honourable Ministers and Chief Directors are to take note that the 2021-2024 Budget Hearings will be held via video conferencing and are therefore entreated to make the necessary arrangements to participate in the Hearings. Statutory Fund Managers are also required to participate in the Budget Hearings together with their respective supervisory Ministries on the dates indicated.



“Colleague Ministers are further urged to take ownership and lead the entire budget preparation process to ensure that all on-going policy initiatives and other strategic programmes of Government and priority programmes are fully captured within the approved expenditure ceilings provided.



“Chief Directors are similarly encouraged to comply with all directives outlined in the Guidelines and ensure timely submission of all requisite budget documents to the office of the Director of Budget through bdru@mofep.gov.gh, five working days before their scheduled Hearings.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.