Bronya at La-Palm

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel

Every year La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel rediscovers the beauty of traditional English service, "The Nine Lessons and Carols." The structure of the service is as simple as the title: nine passages of Scripture which are followed by nine carols. But the content of those readings and the traditional way of conducting the service have become very meaningful to many of us.



The colorful event had performances from Piesie Esther, Vicky Amoah of Sunny FM, Choral Africa, Achimota School Choir and talented kids stars Nakeeyat, Oriella, and Rahman.



The Sales and Marketing Manager highlighted the series of fun-filled events coming up. Starting from;



Sunday 24th December, 2023 Christmas Eve Dinner with EliSix30 Music. Venue: Continental Restaurant Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Half price for Kids Between 6 and 12 years.



Monday 25th December 2023 Bronya Feast Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Venue: Continental Restaurant and Ghanaian Village Restaurant Music: Eli Six30 Music and Apergio Band join us on Christmas Day for a mouthwatering feast and lots of fun for all the family.



Half price for Kids Between 6 and 12 years. Christmas Gift from Santa to all the Kids! Group discounts available GH¢ 450 Continental and GH¢500. There will be a complimentary welcome drink upon arrival.



Tuesday 26th December 2023 Ghanaian Family Fun Day featuring talented kids stars Nakeeyat, Oriella, and Rahman TIME: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. VENUE: Theme Park Lawn. Storytelling, cultural dancing, bouncy castles, face painting, games and competitions!



Plus, there will be an exciting Kids' menu and bubbly drinks to sync the Kids into the Christmas Season! Storytelling & Cultural Session by Nana Asaase and Cultural Troupe.



Sunday, 31st December, 2023. New Year's Eve Grills & Fireworks Party. On New Year's Eve La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel, will be bursting with excitement as we ring out 2023 and welcome 2024! Our seasoned Chef Nyame will treat you to Festive Grills at the Oceanfront Ghanaian Village Restaurant while you enjoy a show of amazing fireworks amidst the popping of champagne by the Beach at midnight. The celebration is all Night DJ music. Fireworks Party. Half-price for Kids Between 6 and 12 years



Monday, 1st January, 2024. New Year's Day Breakfast Venue: Continental Restaurant Time: 6: 00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Start 2024 in style with a leisurely breakfast in the Continental Restaurant. From Tasty Bite to a variety of Juices and Bucks Fizz, there is sure to be something to suit you. Best wishes for the New Year from all of us at La-Palm. Half price for Kids Between 6 and 12 years.



Monday, 1st January 2024 New Year's Day Lunch Venue: Continental Restaurant Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Happy New Year! Spoil yourself and your loved ones with a Royal Lunch Buffet at the Continental Restaurant, serenaded with music from our sensational in-house DJ.



Mr. Appiah also specified that La-Palm will be the center for all musical concerts and events this December. “Just name the event or the artiste, you will find them here. Planning and Plotting, City FM’s Cituation, TV3’s all-white Party, Promiseland, Unifest, Zaamadisco, and so on. The list is just too long. We are so appreciative of the genuine sharing of life and music at today’s Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols’’.



The night was harmonious with the beautiful music by Piesie Esther, choral Africa, Achimota School choir -and the joy for life that the choir shared.



“Today has been a truly uplifting and enjoyable experience and we are thrilled to have hosted our cherished clients and family witnessing this amazing event” the Sales and Marketing manager emphasized.



We say AYEKOO and AFEHYIA PA to all our cherished clients.







