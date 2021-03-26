British Council in collaboration with COTVET hold workshop on Ghana’s first National Apprenticeship Policy

Business News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The British Council, together with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (COTVET), on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, held a workshop on the enforcement of Ghana’s first National Apprenticeship Policy.



The six-hour workshop which took place at the British Council saw very important people who analyzed the draft policy ahead of its implementation by the government.



The policy is set to coordinate Ghana’s apprenticeship sector, merging several separate schemes beneath a common standard. This will help ease the process for apprentices to be able to access skills training in areas ranging from carpentry to dressmaking.



Apprentices will have more opportunities to gain certifications to show evidence of their skills and training too.



Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Ag. Director-General of COTVET, in his keynote address, said that the apprenticeship policy, which has great benefits, should have been in place long ago, however, it is never too late.



According to Dr Asamoah, the government aspire to produce world-class apprentices who can attract the attention of employers from every part of the world.



He added that “Beyond the benefits the country is expected to derive from this national apprenticeship policy, businesses will also benefit immensely if they are guided by the policy. If businesses adopt apprenticeship training as one way of developing their workforce, it can help to develop highly skilled employees.”



“Apprenticeship programs also reduce turnover rates, increase productivity and lower the cost of recruitment. The apprenticeship will also ensure that businesses have customized training that meets industry standards, tailored to the specific needs of businesses.”



Meanwhile, Country Director of British Council, Alan Rutt hailed Ghana for the policy, having witnessed the successful running of something similar in his country.







