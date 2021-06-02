British Airways to re-route Accra – London flights from Gatwick to Heathrow

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• British Airways has rescinded an earlier move to re-route flights from Gatwick to Heathrow for passengers travelling on the Accra-London route



• In January 2021, Ghana also threatened to re-route BA’s flight to Ghana over its decision to receive passengers from Ghana at Gatwick Airport



• The change in the airport is yet to be effected on the airline’s online booking system



Passengers travelling from Accra to London should expect to land at London Heathrow instead of Gatwick airport.



The Accra-based media house said British-Airways rescinded its decision due to a drop in traffic levels for winter as the UK continues to have quarantines and ‘red lists’.



This development made British Airways maintain a certain level of service at the Heathrow airport to keep the slots.



They intent to revert to Heathrow is expected to be finalized by July 2021 as that is the winter slot deadline, Joy News reported.



Government rejects British Airways move to witch London-Accra-London route



British Airways announced its intention to transfer its London to Accra service from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport, starting March 28th.



This move did not sit well with Ghanaian authorities as it made a unilateral to reciprocate with a similar action.



According to the government, British Airways went ahead with the move without any consultation.



“At the said meeting, the BA team promised to provide further information and data analysis to support its reason for the changes of its services from London-Heathrow-Airport to London-Gatwick-Airport and to enable the Government of Ghana to take a final position on the matter. The BA team is yet to provide any information as promised,” excerpts of the statement revealed.