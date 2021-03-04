Business News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

British Airways reverses decision on Heathrow to Gatwick route for Accra

Government earlier threatened to take action against British Airways

British Airways is said to have reversed its decision to move Accra – London route from Heathrow to Gatwick.



According to Aviation Ghana, the decision comes on the back of lots of negotiations between the government and officials of British Airways.



British Airways had planned to commence the Accra – London route to Gatwick from this month.



But this decision means passengers on the Accra – London route will now land at their original destination that is Heathrow.



The government had earlier given its strongest indication of taking reciprocal action against British Airways if it goes ahead with its planned switch of the route from Heathrow Airport to Gatwick Airport.



In a letter to British Airways cited by the media, the Aviation Ministry said it was not convinced by the explanation from British Airways.