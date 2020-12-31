Business News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Brexit: Ghana, Nigeria citizens require transit visa to enter UK via France/Netherlands

The compulsory transit visa according to Air France-KLM will take effect from January 1

Air France-KLM has announced the obligatory possession of an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) for Ghana and Nigeria citizens to transit through France or the Netherlands to enter the UK after Brexit.



The airline said in a press statement that, from January 1, 2021, it would become compulsory for citizens of some African and Asian countries to get ATV before transiting through France or the Netherlands.



The statement noted that holders of British visa, long stay visa and the British residence permit, from Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, Syria, Palestinians, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Sri Lanka must still possess ATV to transit through France or the Netherlands.



The statement noted that apart from the UK visas in the possession of these citizens, a residence permit holder from Canada, Japan, and the USA or from any European country would be allowed to travel through France or Netherland without an Airport Transit Visa.



An airport transit visa allows a traveler to pass through the international zone of an airport, without entering the country’s territory. It is usually valid for a short duration.

