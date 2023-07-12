Breakdown of food items with the highest inflation rates

Business News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Food inflation for June was among the components that recorded the highest inflation rates; above the national average of 42.5%.
It stood at a staggering 54.2%.
The breakdown of the food inflation by sub-classes revealed that some food items recorded rates of above 100%.
This means that the prices of these items more than doubled in June 2023.
Here is a breakdown of the various food classes and their year-on-year inflation rates.
Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses recorded an average of 40.8%.
Inflation for ready-made food and other food products was 45.2%, whiles cereals and cereal products recorded 62.4%.
For fish and other seafood, prices increased by 60.1%.
Live animals, meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals recorded an inflation rate of 51.6%.
Oils and fats, milk and other dairy products, and eggs saw an increase of 55.1% and 56.5% respectively.
The prices of water, fruits and nuts, sugar, confectionery, and desserts increased by 48.3%, 40.2%, and 59.8%.
Soft drinks, fruits, and vegetables also recorded an inflation of 41.7% and 61.6%.
Coffee and cocoa drinks saw a price increment of 48.6% and 53.6%.
The highest was tea and related products which saw an inflation rate of 133.6%.
