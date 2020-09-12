Business News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Both NPP, NDC manifestos lack clear revenue generation strategy – Economist

Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie, Economist

An Economist has described the 2020 manifestos of the two main political parties in Ghana as one that lacks a clear revenue generation strategy.



According to Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie, the manifestos of the New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have no priority placed on Ghana’s fiscal deficit.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue segment on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Dr Sarkodie said, “If the manifesto is concentrating on only the expenditure side leaving the revenue side, then it means we are not paying so much attention to the budget deficit and the public debt.”



“It is always about the demand side. But how do we get the revenue? How do we get the resources?” he quizzed.



The economist lamented that priority was neither given to revamp Ghana's status of a lower middle-income country in both the NPP and NDC 2020 manifestos.



“We need to go in for upper-middle-income country status. For a medium-term to long term plan, I want to see that but it doesn’t seem like I see that is in the two manifestos,” he worried.

