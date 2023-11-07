Borderless Alliance discuss strengthening regional agriculture value chains at 10th conference

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Borderless Alliance has held its 10th Annual conference on how to strengthen regional agriculture value chains to compete in a global market.



In attendance were various players in the trade, agriculture, and logistics chain.



Speaking at the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck said the Authority has introduced an electronic platform to receive and address the concerns of transporters on Ghana’s corridor.



The President of Borderless Alliance, Jonas Lago said they aim to promote a vision of agriculture without deforestation, intensive and competitive agricultural practices that respect the environment and which can reverse the trend of dependence on food import in West Africa.



He said Borderless Alliance aspires to see a strong, integrated Africa free from all forms of trade barriers.



The Coordinator, of the National AfCFTA Coordination Office in Ghana, Dr. Fareed Arthur, said investing in agriculture is not only economically prudent but also essential for Africa's security and self-sufficiency.



Africa, he noted, must also seize the opportunity presented by expanding regional agricultural markets, which are projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.