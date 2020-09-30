Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Border towns in Ghana hardest hit by coronavirus - GSS survey

A study by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that communities along the country’s borders experienced the worst economic shocks from the coronavirus pandemic.



The local economic tracker survey by the GSS revealed that although the entire country has experienced a form of impact, communities along the borders experienced the highest rate of food prices and lowest production in economic activities.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said the disruption caused by the pandemic brought some hardship to the locals.



The survey was conducted in 2,770 communities across the country from May to June this year.



According to the GSS, many of the respondents do not believe that the local economy can be revived within one year.



Localities in border districts recorded higher price increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages compared to price surges in lockdown and other districts.



Giving out some of the highlights, Professor Kobina Anim disclosed to Journalists that despite the interventions by government and other civil society organisations, many border communities were disadvantaged.



“COVID-19 has undoubtedly had a devastating impact on households, businesses, and the local economy,” he said.





