Bono Regional Minister tasks DVLA to uphold best practices

Business News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has expressed con­cern about how some rickety vehicles are able to acquire road worthy certificates and therefore, called on the Driver and Vehi­cle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to “up their game to sanitise our roads.”



This she noted, would reduce motor accidents that were largely caused by such rickety vehicles to help save lives and prop­erty in the country.



The Regional Minister was speaking yesterday at the 2023 mid-year performance review meeting and launch of the 25th an­niversary celebrations of DVLA in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.



Ms Banahene commended the board and management of DVLA for adopting innovative ways in addressing delays and overcrowding during vehicle registrations at their premises.





She appealed to the authority to use the upcoming anniversary celebrations to reflect and uphold best practices, integrity, and professionalism in the service delivery to the Ghanaian people.



The Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Akwasi Agyemang Busia, said the broad goal of the conference was to assess the half-year corporate performances and implementation of issues from the previous year.



According to him, the Authority was working hard to ensure that the country’s roads remained safe and that vehicles were registered and maintained, and drivers were competent and responsible.



“Our profound responsibility among others is to shape an automotive landscape that cherishes life, celebrates sustainability, and embraces technological advancement as the world moves towards smart cites and connected vehicles, our challenge lies in em­bracing these advancements and harnessing their potential,” he said.



The board chairman of DVLA, Mr Frank Davies, who launched the anniversary urged staff of the Authority to continue to exhibit dedication, discipline hard work, and profes­sionalism to ensure and maintain the high standards the institution had set for itself.



He said the board would maintain dis­cipline at all times, and would not shield anyone who flouted rules and regulations of the authority.