Bolt driver found dead at Nsawam after going off trip

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

36-year-old Thomas Kwame Henodzi has been found dead near Ponposu river at Nsawam in the Eastern region after being declared missing on July 12, 2023.



According to reports, the deceased had communicated to a friend about his offline trip to Nsawam before his departure.



The deceased driver, who was a resident of Libya Quarters at Madina, a suburb of Accra never returned to his family after he left for work on July 12, 2023.



Thomas Kwame Henodzi’s last trip from the online software records showed that his last trip ended at Ridge, around the National Trust Holding Company (NTHC).



In an Angel FM video sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the assailants have been apprehended and arraigned before court.



They confessed to have committed the murder and taken the deceased's vehicle.



The assailants said their cartel, after requesting an offline trip strangle the neck of the driver while on their way to their destination and bolt with the vehicle.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



