Boats, TV sets and 9 other things Ghana was producing 6 years after independence

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the era of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, a number of industrialization projects were initiated with the aim of boosting local production, manufacturing and opening up export avenues.



In less than six years after gaining independence in 1957, Ghana quickly became the haven for the manufacturing of boats, car tyres, television sets, fridges, among many others for domestic use and for export purposes.



According to a newspaper clipping from the state-owned Daily Graphic, a two part survey conducted showed the extent to which Ghana’s local industries were thriving under the Nkrumah regime.



The details of the survey, which were captured in the November 30, 1962, edition of the newspaper, showed that in less than six years after gaining independence, Ghana produced its own safety matches, paints, alcoholic drinks, biscuits, canned fruits, roofing materials, cooking utensils, meat and fish.



The newspaper clippings, which had the headline; ‘Made in Ghana: A Survey of Local Industries’ also revealed that Ghana had its own chemical factory used for producing insecticides and other chemicals.



“We also have a brewery, a milk processing plant and lorry and bicycle assembly plant. Overall, we can take pride in over ninety industries thanks to the government’s comprehensive industrial program.



“This program comprises five main sectors: state-owned enterprises, enterprises owned by foreign private interest, enterprises jointly owned by the state and foreign private interests, cooperatives, and finally, small-scale Ghanaian enterprises,” it explained.



See the full list of items below:



• Safety matches



• Paints



• Alcoholic drinks



• Biscuits



• Canned fruits



• Roofing materials



• Cooking utensils



• Meat and Fish



• Boats



• Tyres



• Television Sets



