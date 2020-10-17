Business News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: My News GH

BoG undeserving of Central Bank of the Year Award – Tarzan

Dr Charles Wereku Brobbey, Former CEO for the Volta River Authority

Former Chief Executive(CEO) for the Volta River Authority, Dr Charles Wereku-Brobbey, has said the Bank of Ghana is undeserving of the recent Award it received as Central Bank of the Year considering the various challenges in the Finance sector.



He states Ghana’s blacklisting by the EU and the Directive by the ING Bank to Ghana’s embassy in Brussels to close its account as the basis for his claims.



In a post on Facebook, the astute energy expert and for member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “#BOG, U win ‘Award’ 4 wetin? #OmanGhana blacklisted by #EU; EMB _ accounts closed down; Jersey tax_havens? #HOWMuchDidUPAY?”



It would be recalled that Ghana was blacklisted by the European Union for failing to put in place measures to prevent future money laundering.



The European Union early this week denied claims by especially the Minority in Parliament that some government official was involved in money laundering hence the blacklisting.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Head of Delegation of the EU to Ghana Diana Acconcia said there is “no evidence of money laundering in Ghana.”



Meanwhile, speaking on the award, the Governor for the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison, said “with humility and profound gratitude, I accept this award on behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Bank of Ghana. Thank you all for sharing in the vision to ensure macroeconomic stability and establish a stable, sound, and resilient banking sector to support the country’s growth and development agenda. I am hopeful that we will continue on this path and consolidate the far-reaching gains of macroeconomic and financial stability in Ghana”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.