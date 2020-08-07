Business News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Class FM

BoG’s collapse of banks was all politics – Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of collapsing some nine local banks for political reasons.



He explained that the government could have spent GHS9 billion to save the banks rather than allowing them to collapse only for it to use GHS22billion of taxpayers’ money to refund monies to the affected depositors.



The Bank of Ghana, in 2017, commenced a series of clean-up exercises in the financial sector that saw the revocation of licences of the nine banks along with 347 microfinance companies, 23 savings & loans companies as well as finance houses, and 39 microcredit companies.



Mr Mahama, who has been touring the Savanna Region in recent times, said: “Financial institutions have been collapsed, Ghanaians’ money has been locked up. You needed GHS9 billion to save those banks and financial institutions that collapsed but because of politics, somebody decided to closed them down”.



“Now, Ghana is spending GHS22billion to pay the deposits of people whose monies were locked up.



“What kind of sense is this? You won’t spend GHS9 billion to save the banks but you pay GHS22billion to pay back peoples’ deposits and you can’t even pay”, Mr Mahama criticised.



“I heard the president say he has paid 98 per cent of the depositors. We should ask the depositors how have they received their money?” the former President said.

