BoG launches Beta version of macroeconomic Database Portal to address data request demands

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has launched the Beta Version of the Central Bank's Database Portal.



The move forms part of efforts aimed at providing a single environment for extracting and visualising macroeconomic data of the country.



In a statement issued by the BoG on February 5 2024, it noted that the provision of this portal falls in line with international best practice and the Bank’s commitment to greater transparency associated with its inflation targeting framework of monetary policy.



It also explained that the portal will also help meet data request demands from the general public and support research work.



It further noted that the data contained in the portal is organised along five main Economic Sectors as follows:



• External Sector



• Financial Sector



• Fiscal Sector



• Monetary Sector



• Real Sector and Survey Based Indicators



"The macroeconomic data is made up of 255 monthly and 86 quarterly time series data sourced from the BoG and other key stakeholder institutions. Data updates and revisions will be done according to the Data Release Calendar as published on the portal," the BoG said.



MA/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel