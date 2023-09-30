BoG Governor signs book of condolence in memory of late Ga Manye

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, on Friday September 29, 2023, signed the book of condolence opened at the Ga Mantse Palace in memory of the late Queenmother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The delegation presented items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, bottles of water, and a cheque to support the funeral preparations.



The Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, in a brief remark, pledged the support of the bank towards the funeral preparations of the late Ga Manye.



"I am very happy to be here. The demise of the late Ga Manye is a matter of concern to us all. The Bank of Ghana will lend its support for a befitting burial for the late Ga Manye. We are grateful for your warm reception," he said, a statement said.



The Bank's Secretary, Sandra Thompson, on behalf of the Governor, also extended the Central Bank's condolences while highlighting the cordial relationship between the Ga State and the BoG.



She further underscored the role the Bank has been playing to support the Ga State, adding that it will continue to support the Ga State in areas such as education.



"The Bank of Ghana and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is currently collaborating to build a three-storey eighteen-unit classroom block and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools, a project which we hope to complete by the end of this year," Sandra Thompson indicated.



The BoG delegation was warmly received by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, together with other traditional leaders in the Ga State.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in a brief remark, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the management of the Bank, while also urging them to remain focused on discharging their mandate.



"There are lots of challenges in Ghana but I entreat you to work diligently to deliver on your mandate. Don't be discouraged. It is not everything you do which will please people but then be focused and remain steadfast," he said.



Dr Addison was accompanied by a delegation, including the First Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari.



The rest were Board Members including ,Dr Samuel Nii -Noi Ashong, Mr Andrew Boye-Doe and Mr Joseph Alhassan. The Bank's Secretary, Sandra Thompson, and the Head of the Security, Wg Cdr Kwame Asare Boateng were also part of the delegation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Meanwhile, watch the story of Enoch, who has been on dialysis for 8 years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:



