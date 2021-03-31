BoG Governor illegally printing notes for government – Adongo alleges

Business News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has accused the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, of illegally and indiscriminately printing money for the government in breach of regulations of the Central Bank and other financial sector regulations.



In an interview with Starr FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, the deputy ranking member on the Finance Committee argued that the Central Bank which shutdown banks over lighter infractions is now breaking laws with impunity.



“I called you here today to plead with the investor community to save Ghana from collapse, not to deepen the woes of Ghana with our already debt distress position…and also to warn Dr. Addison that his recklessness, must stop and that he must begin to respect his own laws and the parliament of Ghana, and that he cannot print money and throw at government that way.”



Mr. Adongo also described as disappointing the reasons by the minority for the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.



Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta.



The Bolgatanga Central MP disclosed that he stayed away from the floor on Monday to register his disapproval of the decision of the minority members of the Appointments Committee.



“I didn’t want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believe is a scam on Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta epitomizes all that is wrong with our financial and economic sector of Ghana and I am the last person to endorse such a move.