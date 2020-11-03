Business News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: 3 News

BoG, EOCO & SEC have failed us on Menzgold saga – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has blamed system failure for the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.



According to the lawyer, the Governor of Bank of Ghana should be trialled on this matter because the central bank came out with a release, stating that Menzgold doesn’t have a license to operate but didn’t come out with any better solution to the problem.



The lawyer-cum-politician revealed that if he had money at the time Menzgold was in operation, he would have invested too so he doesn’t blame the customers.



In an interview with Anokyewaaba on 100 Degrees on Onua TV, Nana Obiri Boahen said Menzgold customers cannot hold the government responsible for their loss so they should channel their grievances to the Bank of Ghana, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to perform their responsibilities.



“Some aggrieved customers sued Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) in Kumasi and Accra, all these cases are still pending in court. What are their lawyers doing?” he asked.



According to the Deputy General Secretary, he doesn’t see the reason why the managers of DKM and other savings and loans companies are still walking freely in this country after creating a mess for the government to clean up with taxpayers’ money.



“We have the CID, the BNI and other institutions that can help us with solutions but they are all acting unconcerned. The police cannot arrest him because of politics.”



He cautioned that this is his candid opinion on the matter and not speaking on behalf of the NPP, adding that he is a lawyer by profession and does not survive on politics.



He advised Ghanaians on the need to be serious and call a spade a spade because sometimes using partisan approach to solving national issues does not help but rather worsen it.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.