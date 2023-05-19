BizTech: Will this be Ghana's last IMF bailout programme?

Business News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund on May 17, 2023 approved Ghana's bailout request for a $3 billion loan facility, making it the 17th time the country has engaged the Bretton Wood institution.



In the wake of this, there are concerns that the Fund's conditionalities will impose some hardships on Ghanaians despite government indicating the funds will provide certain reliefs.



Ahead of the approval, Ghana has secured financing assurance from external creditors with a debt restructuring exercise imminent. It is yet to be determined what haircut external creditors under the Creditor Committee will give to Ghana.



In this edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Stella Dziedzorm Sogli discuss Ghana's latest efforts to secure a bailout from the Fund for the 17th time and what the deal will mean for average Ghanaian.



