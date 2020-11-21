Business News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

BizTech: Turquoise Couture, the brand changing the fashion game in Ghana

play videoBelinda Ofori, CEO and Founder of Turquoise Couture

The Ghanaian fashion industry keeps growing day by day. As a result, fashion designers try their very best to keep up with new trends to stay in business.



Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Couture, Belinda Ofori, in an interview on GhanaWeb’s BizTech programme revealed how she protects her brand to stay competitive.



The Vlisco award winner is into the production of wedding gowns, outfits for bridesmaids and bespoke dresses for all occasions.



The bridal atelier also offers consultation for would-be couples on the selection of colours for their wedding, the type of gown suitable for the woman, among other things to make the D-day a memorable one.



Belinda Ofori also outlined some guidelines young fashion designers can follow to stay at the top.



Amongst other things, she highlighted that fashion designers treat their customers right. If this is done, the company will get many recommendations and that will help grow the brand.



She also advised that young startups make use of social media; especially Instagram and Facebook to market their products and services.



Watch the full interview below.





