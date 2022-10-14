BizTech: The student-led group using gaming tournaments to sharpen IQ

Business News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past few years, video and computer gaming activities are gaining notoriety among young Ghanaians.



The industry which is not new to many Ghanaians is now creating various financial avenues and bringing social change among the youth especially.



For students at the Academic City University College, video gaming tournaments are becoming a part of their educational journey.



Papayaw Boakye-Akyeampong who is a Computer Science student of the university speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech highlighted the various benefits of video gaming and how the activity is improving their IQ skills.



“Video games increase your attention span, improve decision-making and problem-solving capabilities in competitive environments. It also improves memory and learning and the cognitive abilities that society values,” he said.



“Outside Ghana particularly in the Western countries, people play video games for various reasons. For instance, they are people who use gaming as a full-time profession which earns them money while others play to improve certain aspects of their daily lives,” he noted.



Papayaw Boakye-Akyeampong however said although the gaming tournaments can be deemed as social events, many video and computer game enthusiasts have benefitted in various ways of their lives.



Watch the full interview below:











