BizTech: Sugar Processing factory at Bui expected to create 1,000 jobs

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bui Power Authority in partnership with a Chinese company has established Bui Sugar Limited.



The sugar processing factory situated at Bui in the Bono region is expected to create 1,000 jobs for the people within the Bui enclave.



The Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong, in an interview on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV said, "At the full operation, we’re targeting about 1,000 employees at this place…”



Meanwhile, Bui Sugar Limited is expected to process about 60,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually.



Mr. Opoku Acheampong noted that though sugarcanes do not thrive in the Northern part of the country, the ones planted in Bui were growing.



He said a dam has been constructed to irrigate the farmlands.



“It is a wonder when we bring people here that sugarcanes are thriving so much in this environment. We are doing irrigation so the whole land will be irrigated and that is a modern way of farming,” he told BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



