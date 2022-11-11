BizTech: Seven Streams Limited to transform Ghana's oil and gas sector, create jobs for youth

Business News of Friday, 11 November 2022

In the past few years, people from the diaspora have been retracing their ways into Ghana, in hopes of tapping into investment opportunities and other business potentials.



From real estate, to finance and other key sectors of the economy, diasporans have been looking to create job opportunities and sustainable employment through these investments.



For Gerald Wilson and Karleen Wilson, the establishment of an oil company focused on the transport and logistics of petroleum products has come at a good time.



Taking their turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, the couple, Gerald Wilson and Kaleen Wilson, said their company, Seven Streams Limited seeks to meet the logistical needs of its clients by providing comprehensive transport solutions with an array of fleets and full-service portfolios in haulage.



“Our operations for now is focused on the transportation and logistics as well as dealing in the haulage of petroleum products. We seek to create jobs and opportunities in Ghana's petroleum value chain which is vast and rich in resources,” Co-Director of Seven Streams Limited, Gerald Wilson said.



Touching on why they chose Ghana as their destination to migrate and invest, Co-Director of Seven Streams Limited, Karleen Wilson, said the decision has been in the works for years after they discovered the peace, joy and love Ghana brings after they came for an earlier holiday visit.



“Our partners in Ghana had done an extensive and well-coordinated research on the potential of transportation and logistics in the petroleum industry and this birthed the idea of us establishing Seven Stream Limited to serve that purpose.



“Ghana has been very welcoming to us and we are very grateful to our partners and consultants here who have helped establish this firm. For my husband Gerald and I, we are looking at other investment opportunities, not just in the oil and gas space, in order to create more jobs and opportunities for young people especially,” Karleen Wilson added.



Seven Streams Limited Company is a legally registered transport and logistics company which deals in the haulage of petroleum products with a solid commitment to impeccable service and a flexible business approach.



