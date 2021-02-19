Business News of Friday, 19 February 2021

BizTech: Meet one of Ghana’s top event planners, Bryan Tachie-Menson

play videoCEO of White Chalk event planning company, Bryan Tachie-Menson

Many people are concerned about how their events; be it weddings, parties, funerals and others should roll out. Most times, because people do not want a flop, they hire professionals to do a good job for them.



These contracts come with extra expectations and pressure to make the event a blissful one. From interior and external decors, table setting, folding of napkins, to the very least arrangement, everything needs to be spot on.



In the Ghanaian domain, many Ghanaians, especially would-be couples, hire the services of event planning company, White Chalk, to either host the event or coordinate the ceremony based on which package the client went for.



Bryan Tachie-Menson, the face behind the award-winning event planning company, White Chalk revealed that most outstanding decors exhibited by celebrities and the working-class on social media are organized by his outfit.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech programme, Mr Tachie-Menson noted that though the job is tough, it requires dedication to be in business.



He also indicated that having the mentality to 'wow' clients is also key to establishing one's brand. It also gives room for several recommendations.



Mr Tachie-Menson advised that young entrepreneurs who wish to venture into event planning should have a tough skin as the job is fraught with numerous challenges.



Watch the interview below.



