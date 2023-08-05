BizTech: Key highlights of 2023 mid-year budget review statement

Business News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has presented the 2023 mid-year budget statement before parliament.



Key among the presentation was no mention of additional taxes which could come as a relief to citizens and the business community at large.



Ken Ofori-Atta also told lawmakers that government did not need or require a supplementary budget. This effectively meant government was not seeking any additional funding for the projects it outlined in the main 2023 budget.



Instead, the government revised Appropriation i.e its allocations downwards has been revised from GH¢227.7 billion as presented and approved in November 2022 to GH¢206.0 billion.



Also, some key macro-fiscal targets for 2023 were revised during the presentation on July 31, 2023 in Parliament.



Watch highlights from the presentation below and BizHeadlines







