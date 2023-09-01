BizTech: Inside West Africa's busiest free trade port

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Area, the inter-African trade pact presents a unique opportunity for the continent to rake in significant revenue for respective members states.



One of the key elements of the free trade pact is increased port activity which plays a significant role for the movement of goods and traffic.



For instance, in Togo-Lomé, the operationalising of a free trade port has placed the country in a unique position to generate revenue while boosting trade ties.



GhanaWeb Business, during a visit to the capital in Lomé got access into the daily operations of the Port of Lomé which is ranked among the best and busiest in West Africa based on total traffic of merchandise.



The team brings you a tour of the Port of Lomé on this special edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV.



















