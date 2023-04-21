BizTech: Identifying SIM swap theft and how to tackle it

Business News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Although technological advancements have been beneficial to users over the years, criminals continue to find ways to infiltrate the personal data and information of individuals who have access to the internet or mobile phones.



For instance, the issue of identity theft been on a rise where fraudsters access enough information about someone’s identity (such as their name, date of birth, current or previous addresses) to commit a fraud.



This mode of operation can take place whether the victim is alive or deceased.



Lead, Financial Crimes and Anti-Money Laundering at the e-Crime Bureau, Eric Kwaku Mensah noted that the direct impact of identity theft could result in huge financial loss, emotional and psychological distress on individuals who fall victim.



Speaking on the GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, Eric Mensah called for extreme vigilance when sharing personal information, especially when one is using the internet or a social media platform.



“Once you fall victim to identity theft, it can lead to fraud that can have a direct impact on your personal finances and could also make it difficult for you to obtain loans, credit cards or a mortgage until the matter is resolved.”



“It is very important for individuals to report any suspicious activity to relevant organisations and adopt steps needed to protect themselves,” Eric Mensah noted.



He, however, said users must ensure their respective passwords are strong enough to prevent criminals from gaining access to their personal information.



Mensah further advised for the stringent use of two factor authentication methods for various social media and messaging platforms and among users.



