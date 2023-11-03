BizTech: How power is generated from Bui Power Authority's 50megawatts solar farm

Business News of Friday, 3 November 2023

As part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, Bui Power Authority is transitioning to renewable energy by adding solar to its power generation.



Site Engineer at Bui Solar Farm, Ing. Maxwell Obeng Amoah, while speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme noted that the solar on land generates 50 megawatts of power.



He said the radiation that hits the solar panels is contained in an inverter and the inverter subsequently converts the power into Direct Current (DC) and Alternate Current (AC).



He told the host of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Ernestina Serwaa Asante that, “We have the 385 watts, 410 watts. Then from there, the radiation as it hits the solar panels , the energy is being converted into the inverter. The inverter converts DC to AC…We have 32 inverters coming into the low side of the transformer with 800 volts.”



“From there, the transformer steps it up to 34.5kilovolt, that is 3,450 then goes through the transmission network to the control room. From the control room, we have the Switch GS over there, then it also moves to the BPA switch yard where it is being connected to the grid,” he added.



Ing. Maxwell Obeng Amoah indicated that he and his team do routine checks to rectify any problems and solve them as soon as possible.



Maintenance work on the solar farm is also done twice a year, Ing Obeng Amoah noted.



Though engineering work is perceived to be a male-dominated area, some young females were spotted tightening bolts and nuts.



