Business News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BizTech: How flower pot businesses are beautifying the streets of Accra

play videoA photo of flower pots

Making flowerpots is one of the tedious work you can ever imagine. Craftsmen go through a lot before coming out with the beautiful pieces arranged in flower shops and by the roadside in town.



Aside from the moulding, pounding, plastering, and painting of the pots, these sellers are fraught with challenges just like any other business.



Most of their goods and working equipment are stolen as they are left with no choice than to leave them in the open once they are done for the day.



On this edition of BizTech, we bring to bear the production of the cement flower pots as well as what goes into the making of the clay pots.



FULL INTERVIEW airs on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Watch the promo below:





