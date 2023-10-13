BizTech: How electricity is generated in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Ghana generates electric power from fossil fuel [thermal energy], hydropower and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.



The Akosombo, Bui Power, Kpong dams are noted for the generation of hydroelectric power to contribute to the national grid.



In this edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, engaged the Engineer on duty at Bui Power Authority's control room, Oliver Kotey Neequaye on how electricity is produced for Ghanaians' perusal.



He noted that the Bui hydroelectric power station has four units and a unit generates power capacity of 100 megawatts, therefore, the four megawatts produce 400 megawatts of power.



The mini plant also generates 4 megawatts of power. This means that a total of 404 megawatts of power is produced on the national grid.



BPA generates power through their four transmission lines; Bui to Sawla, Bui to Kintampo, Bui to Techiman and Bui to Suyani.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme with Ernestina Serwaa Asante, Engineer Kotey Neequaye said, "This is Bui hydroelectric power station. We have about four units here. At the moment, we are running one unit at a rated power capacity of 100 megawatts and our total capacity in terms of MVA is 148 megavar and the reta power is 133.3. So, the three units will give you 400 megawatts plus a mini plant, that one is 4megawatt."



"What we do here is that we generate the power and dispatch the power through the 4 transmission lines. The four transmission line, we have Bui to Sawla, Bui to Kintampo, Bui to Techiman and then Bui to Suyani. And the architecture that you are seeing here is that feature where we dispatch the power through," he added.



How electricity is generated



- Water flows through big gates behind the dam



- Hits the turbines at a certain angle whiles it rotates.



- The shaft connected to the turbines and roto rotates at a certain speed.



- Direct Current [DC] is injected onto the roto poles then a flask is created



- The roto cuts the magnetic flask created, then it is induced onto the stator



- After this process, the power generated goes to the transformer.



When it gets to the system, GRIDCO transmits the power and ECG distributes it to constomers.



Mr Neequaye said, "at the generator end 14.4kv is created, then it goes through the transformer, it is stepped up at 161 then it goes into the system."



Meanwhile, Bui Power Authority generates reactive power to boost the system voltage when the need arises.



The Authority coordinates with Tema system control center to determine which unit should be released at any particular time when there's shortage of water.



