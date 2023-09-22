BizTech: How digital payments can be deployed to improve cash lite agenda

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

The deployment of digital payments in emerging economies like Ghana continue to bring efficiency and improve transactions.



For instance, Ghana’s mobile money market has been one of the fastest growing in Africa, and among the biggest with various firms providing the needed solutions to ease payments and enhance a cash lite agenda.



One of such firms is eTranzact Ghana which is deploying rather pragmatic measures aimed at improving the digital payment space.



Chief Executive Officer of the firm, John Obeng Apea taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech shared how innovation continues to play a significant in Ghana’s payment space as well as the emergence of Artificial Intelligence in propelling the sector even further.



He stressed that the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area presents a unique opportunity that will boost the digital payments ecosystem once the right trade barriers are eased with the needed reforms.



" I think the main role of government is to make the atmosphere conducive in terms of regulations and policies...taxes are good but overtaxing is also bad so we need to find an equilibrium to balance it out and make the digital payments space more conducive," John Apea told Mawuli Ahorlumegah.



