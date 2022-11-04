You are here: HomeBusiness2022 11 04Article 1656539

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BizTech: How current economic crisis is affecting entrepreneurs

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Entrepreneurship play videoEntrepreneurship

The current economic challenges have rendered almost all sectors of the Ghanaian economy in near distress levels.

Owners of small and medium and enterprises, which play a crucial role in Ghana’s economy have not spared the wrath of the crisis which has been occasioned by a tumbling currency, fuel price hikes, inflationary pressures and among others.

In this edition of BizTech, GhanaWeb Business engaged a number of entrepreneurs who recounted how they were surviving to stay afloat at the just-ended Entrepreneur Solutions Summit.

They also shared some business-related nuggets that fellow entrepreneurs can adopt in the wake of the current living and working conditions in the country.

Watch the full interview below