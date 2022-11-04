BizTech: How current economic crisis is affecting entrepreneurs

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

The current economic challenges have rendered almost all sectors of the Ghanaian economy in near distress levels.



Owners of small and medium and enterprises, which play a crucial role in Ghana’s economy have not spared the wrath of the crisis which has been occasioned by a tumbling currency, fuel price hikes, inflationary pressures and among others.



In this edition of BizTech, GhanaWeb Business engaged a number of entrepreneurs who recounted how they were surviving to stay afloat at the just-ended Entrepreneur Solutions Summit.



They also shared some business-related nuggets that fellow entrepreneurs can adopt in the wake of the current living and working conditions in the country.



