BizTech: Emergence of open-source AI chatbot, adaptation and concerns

In recent times, emerging technologies have been designed to understand and generate solutions to meet human needs.



The latest to join the fray is the Artificial Intelligence Chatbot named; ChatGPT which is a next-generation Open-Source language model that is designed to understand and generate human-like response to natural language input.



The fast-growing model is using AI which adopts deeper learning and ensures ChatGPT generates text that is similar to what a human might say.



Chief Executive Officer of Dataware Tech, Kwesi Kwofie, taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech explained the benefits and concerns raised over the emergence of ChatGPT.



“ChatGPT is trained on a large corpus of text corralled from the internet, which allows it to answer a wide variety of questions and generate coherent responses to many different types of prompts.”



“With the emergence of this, there are some concerns ChatGPT will soon wipe out jobs and just like the AI products, there are disadvantages. For ChatGPT, it has the potential for the chatbot to provide inaccurate or misinformed answers sometimes.”



He continued, “Since the GPTs are trained through trial and error, they are only as accurate as the data and algorithms they are based on. It is currently undergoing regular updates and so we do not have to expect it to function at full capacity.”



