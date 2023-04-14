BizTech: Bringing miniature objects to life through 3D printing

Business News of Friday, 14 April 2023

With the 4th industrial revolution on the rise, reliance on emerging technologies have become widely sought after across various sectors of economies.



A rather simple looking but precise technology such as the 3D printer is becoming widely popular among industries.



In Ghana, a team of individuals are using the 3D printer to bring miniature objects into life for decorative purposes with the help of machine learning, coding among others.



While the 3D printer is commonly used in manufacturing and automotive industries, its tools and parts relies heavily on computer aided design (CAD) to create objects layer by layer.



Robotics Engineer with IoT Network Hub, Eugene Beladan speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech shared some reasons why industries are turning to the 3D printer.



He also clarified some misconceptions about the emerging technology while speaking with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.



