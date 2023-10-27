BizTech: Banking consultant speaks on ADB-NIB merger and Ghana's IMF bailout

Business News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Last week on BizTech, Renowned Banking consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene has

shared some recommendations on how government can tackle the challenges posed in the banking sector and the economy in general.



In his submission, he reiterated the call for the incorporation of a debt limit to be enshrined in the Constitution particularly in the wake of Ghana seeking a 17th IMF intervention to restore macroeconomic stability due to debt sustainability issues which has impacted severely on the performance of the economy.



In the second part of the conversation with host of BizTech Mawuli Ahorlumegah, Dr Atuahene shares his thoughts on government's potential decision to allow the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) to takeover the operations of state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB).



He noted that NIB, which has been struggling for years must rather be given liquidity support in order to revamp its operations. He cited that ADB in itself was struggling due to government's DDEP and therefore ruled that a merger of the two institution would be counterproductive.



Dr Atahene further remarked about the construction of the new Bank of Ghana headquarters, collapsed banks and Ghana's IMF bailout programme.



