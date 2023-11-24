BizTech: All you need to know about ECG's on-site billing innovation

Business News of Friday, 24 November 2023

As part of efforts to improve its revenue generation and technical operations, the Electricity Company of Ghana will soon deploy an on-site billing mechanism.



The move is aimed at reducing human interactions while enhancing seamless and easy access to the state-owned company’s offering in the electricity billing department.



Engineering Manager of Polymorph Labs, Micheal Soli, who developed the on-site billing innovation through a device for ECG, takes his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, with host Mawuli Ahorlumegah.



He shared the various stages of development, key benefits of the innovation, and challenges faced when developing the device, which will be used by ECG’s technicians and field officers when conducting their operations.



Micheal Soli also emphasized that the technology and innovation space in Ghana is filled with many talents who need to be given the requisite support, guidance and assistance to thrive in the digital future.



