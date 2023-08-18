BizTech: All about the current state of Saglemi housing project

Business News of Friday, 18 August 2023

The Saglemi Housing project was initiated in 2012 under the erstwhile Mahama government for the delivery of 5,000 housing units at a total cost of US$200 million under an Engineering-Procurement-Contracting (EPC) Agreement with Messrs Construtora OAS Ghana Limited.



According to the government, by the end of the stipulated project execution period, only 1506 out of the planned 5000 housing units had been initiated and approximately US$196 million representing 98% of total project funds has been expended.



A visit to Saglemi by GhanaWeb Business showed that the project has been left to the mercy of the weather.



There was a security presence at the facility that ensured that predators do not get access.



But other parts of some of the buildings looked like they had been tampered with- some doors were broken while other parts had been removed.



The government launched a 14000-housing project in July this year after which it noted that the decision has been made to explore the possibility of disposing of the Saglemi Housing Project at the current value to a private sector entity to complete and sell the housing units to the public at no further cost to the government.



The convener of a group called 'Saglemi Not 4Sale', Nana Otu Darko, stated that the government’s excuse that there was no money to continue the project is misplaced.



According to him, the cost to revive the project is not “something that the government cannot afford.”



He also noted that his outfit is securing a court order to ensure that the project is not sold.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Stella Dziedzorm Sogli on this week’s edition of BizTech he said: “Team Saglemi Not 4sale we have a common duty to ensure that we do not allow government also to sell this one as they have allowed the other infrastructure to die.”



