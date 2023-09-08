BizTech: All about Bui Power Authority’s bifacial solar panels

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2023

As part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, Bui Power Authority is transitioning to renewable energy by adding solar to its power generation.



The hydroelectric power authority has solar farms and floating solar plants on the Black Volta.



The Director of Renewable at Bui Power Authority, Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme told the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante, that the solar panels on water were bifacial.



These bifacial solar panels have a higher efficiency, as they are capable of capturing sunlight on both sides.



With this type of solar panel, there is a potion of sunlight that is directly absorbed by the solar cells and converted into electricity along with a portion of sunlight that is trapped inside the glass that bounces around until it is absorbed by a solar cell.



Mr Togobo in the interview on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV noted that each of the solar panels on the water was producing 410 watts.



He noted that these floating panels have been anchored with heavy stones down the base to stabilize them.



The Director of Renewables at Bui Power Authority said, "Well, you can see we are standing on plastic containers with air built in it and you know plastic has a lower density than water. So these plastic containers help to keep the panels floated so as you see closely, the panels are resting on a plastic container and the separation is also done by this container. So that is how come that the panel is floating above the water.”



“As you see, these are panels. Each panel is 410 watts but the unique aspects of the panel is that, we call it bi-facial panel. Underneath the panel also there are solar panels underneath. So as the sun reflects onto the water, the water gives indirect radiation to the bottom of the panel. So we are able to increase the output of this panel. We take advantage of the direct radiation and the indirect radiation from beneath. And this is what has helped us to increase the output of this panel, compared to the standard panel that we all know," he told host of the show, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



He added that, “These are floating solar system so they are resting on the water. So when the water level goes up, the panels and the floaters all rise up in line with the water and when it goes down, it also goes down in it. And you may ask, How come that the panels are stable here? Because they could be moving up and down, but what we have done is that we've anchored these panels with heavy stones down to the base, to keep them in position."



He noted that the 5 megawatts installed plants generate an average of 29 and 32 megawatt of power hourly.



This, he said, was enough to power the whole of Wenchi and beyond.



