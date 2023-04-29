Birim Central Municipal Assembly to evacuate timber market traders

Business News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region has put in place urgent mechanisms to evacuate occupants of the Akim Oda timber market which sits on government land under the auspices of the railway department to the industrial village.



The land over the years is being occupied by some sections of the artisan groups, wood sellers among others.



The activities of the occupants have diminished the beauty and layouts of the area. Some occupants also refused to honour their tax obligations.



It was against this background that the Assembly has met with stakeholders to discuss modalities to relocate the occupants to the industrial village.



In a short but impressive address, Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central made a passionate appeal to the workers to adhere to Assembly relocation’s directives, since the development of the Municipality rest on the shoulders of all residents.



According to her, small-scale businesses are recognized by government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and emphasized that, loan facilities have been given to some owners of the small scale businesses by the government.



Mrs. Adu indicated that, every citizen has the right to establish business and payment of taxes as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, adding that all taxpayers are to pay their taxes to enable government acquires the needed funds to undertake more projects in the Municipality.



Describing the Akim Oda industrial village, Mr. Clement Attafuah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly said, the village was earmarked for artisans over the years by the Assembly in collaboration with the chiefs. According to him, lack of resources on the part of the Assembly has delayed the preparation work at the village.



He indicated that, as part of the preparation to relocate timber market, a committee has been instituted by the Assembly to oversee the relocating activities.



Mr Attafuah said the Assembly is also working assiduously to extend other facility such as water, electricity among others to the industrial village to enhance the operations of the occupants and reiterated that, the industrial village has been categorized into areas such as commercial, lorry station, sanitation and waste management, institutions among others.



On criteria for sharing the industrial village among the workers, Mr. Attafuah said, the Assembly would give priorities to the registered members and encouraged all affected persons to treat the decisions of the Assembly in good faith.



Nana Akyea Mensah IV, who chaired the programme thanked management of the Assembly for organizing such a meeting. According to him, the meeting has given opportunity to both management and workers at Oda timber market to iron out issues surrounding the relocation of the said Timber Market.



The programme was attended by the Victoria Adu, the MCE for Birim Central, Mr. Clement Attafuah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Nana Akyea Mensah IV, Mr. Amadu Harruna Zure, the coordinating director of the Assembly, members from security agencies, leaderships of Oda garages association among others.