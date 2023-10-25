Beware of new scheme by scammers - PMMC to public on gold purchase

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has exhorted the attention and minds of Ghanaians to what it has realized to be a new tactic deployed by fraudsters to fleece members of the public interested in purchasing gold.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb Business, the PMMC warned the public about the new modus operandi of the gold scammers which is typified by the presentation of fake videos and photos of the precious minerals.



Per the content of the statement, these pictures are meant to lure unsuspecting buyers into parting with significant amount of monies and then once payments are made, the scammers bring up excuses to cover their tracks.



The PMMC also observed that in some cases, innocent buyers are baited with the exportation of small amounts of gold.



Upon seeing the kilo or grams of the original gold, the buyers become interested and commit huge monies to buy larger quantities.



According to the PMMC, quite a number of people have fallen victim of this new tactic and is therefore urging the populace to be very vigilant and not be swayed by such deals.



It urged the public to be extremely careful and conduct the necessary due diligence before committing money to purchasing gold.



It also announced its readiness to assist anyone who intends to purchase gold and any other mineral.



SA/KPE



Below is the full statement







Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.