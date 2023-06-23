You are here: HomeBusiness2023 06 23Article 1791200

Betway launches scratch-and-win casino promotion

Betway Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah play videoBetway Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah

One of the renowned online gambling companies, Betway, has on Thursday, June 22, 2023, launched a scratch-and-win promotion for customers; especially those who make use of its casino suite.

The casino suit has several games that customers can play to enjoy themselves to de-stress.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Country Manager of Betway, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, said customers who play up to 10 games in the casino suite stand a chance to get a voucher to scratch and win any prize written on it.

He noted that Betway is giving away up to GH¢10million in prizes to scratch and win promo winners.

"A lot of players know Betway to offer sport betting to our customers and not a lot of players have had the opportunity to experience our casino suit. So today, we brought players into our casino. They are here to experience a few things," he said.

"Betway is giving you scratch and win. Play any of the games in our casino's suite, play it up to 10 times and you get a scratch voucher, scratch it and you get a price."

Media personality, Giovanni Caleb, Influencers on TikTok including Dancegodlloyd, among other public figures graced the occasion.

