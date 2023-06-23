Betway launches scratch-and-win casino promotion

Business News of Friday, 23 June 2023

One of the renowned online gambling companies, Betway, has on Thursday, June 22, 2023, launched a scratch-and-win promotion for customers; especially those who make use of its casino suite.



The casino suit has several games that customers can play to enjoy themselves to de-stress.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Country Manager of Betway, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, said customers who play up to 10 games in the casino suite stand a chance to get a voucher to scratch and win any prize written on it.



He noted that Betway is giving away up to GH¢10million in prizes to scratch and win promo winners.



"A lot of players know Betway to offer sport betting to our customers and not a lot of players have had the opportunity to experience our casino suit. So today, we brought players into our casino. They are here to experience a few things," he said.



"Betway is giving you scratch and win. Play any of the games in our casino's suite, play it up to 10 times and you get a scratch voucher, scratch it and you get a price."



Media personality, Giovanni Caleb, Influencers on TikTok including Dancegodlloyd, among other public figures graced the occasion.



