Betting Tax: Why demonstrate over a non-compulsory tax – NPP MP asks NDC

Business News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North Collins Adomako Mensah is questioning the significance of a decision by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country over the 10% betting tax.



According to Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, since the betting tax is a lifestyle tax, there is no reason for anybody or especially the NDC to protest over it because it is there for people who engage in betting only.



“Why do you picket over a tax which is not compulsory? You pay it only when you bet, if you don’t bet, you don’t pay it. If you want to play a game of chance you should be prepared to contribute a certain amount on that income as tax to the government.” Mr. Collins Domako Mensah said in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The NDC has reiterated its decision to organize series of actions to force the government to withdraw the 10% betting tax.



In a press release, the NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare-Addo stated that the move is to protect the funds Young People secure through betting



According to him, through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, they will ensure their voices are heard and demand that the current governments rescind its decision.



“Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies,” Mr. Opare Addo stated.



The government has commenced charging a 10% withholding tax on gross wins from patrons of Sports betting and other lotteries effective 15th August 2023.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it has instituted necessary measures to ensure full compliance with the new amended Tax Act.



The GRA seeks to rake in GHC 1.2 million from lotteries.



Hon Collins Adomako Mensah further lashed out at the youth who engage in the act saying, “It is a decision you have to make as a youth. It is a lifestyle tax”.



He also challenged the youth who claim betting is their source of income and as a matter of fact their job not to hesitate to pay the tax as their income tax just as any other worker does in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















